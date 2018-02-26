Sridevi’s fashion legacy: A look back at her iconic style moments in photos

Sridevi’s death on Saturday in Dubai, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 54, has taken away an unparalleled breadth of style from our lives. From her perfectly-draped designer sarees to her show-stopping sequin jumpsuits, the stylish actor’s immaculate appearance was as iconic as her acting prowess.

Never less than dressed to the nines, pictures abound of red carpet sightings adorned in sequined anarkalis and twirling about with finesse like a style goddess, Sridevi culled a distinct, expertly-tailored, tremendously alluring, timeless look. Unsurprisingly, the seemingly ageless actor has been the muse of many a top couture designer, including Manish Malhotra. Sridevi went with the designer time and time again for outfits that allowed her to hold the spotlight.



Upstaging actors half her age with incomparable flair, 1963-born Sridevi, who acted in more than 250 films in over 45 years, created an enduring fashion legacy during her time in the spotlight. She grew from a Hawa Hawai in eccentric costumes and her trademark permed hair in Mr India into an actor who made praiseworthy fashion choices until the day she died, attending a family wedding in Dubai.

But Sridevi was not always as knowing about clothes and fashion as she was now. For some of us, our first unforgettable image of Sridevi was from 1986 in that shiny ivory lehenga choli from the song, Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera, in the film Nagina, astride equally provocative light grey eyes and gaudy make-up. There Sridevi bears little resemblance to her later looks.



Her style in Chandni (1989) and Lamhe (1991) saw a significant sartorial leap from her Sadma (1983) avatar: Out went the lacklustre styling, Sridevi now sported less make-up, wore clingy chiffon sarees and epitomised a classic Indian beauty.

Unlike her earliest days in the public eye back in the ’80s, Sridevi now awed audiences with her dynamic, vivid fashion sense and her dizzying array of looks. She had sparkle, which was simply magnetic and in the end, it transcended her clothes.

To pay homage to Sridevi’s enduring legacy, we’re looking back at her recent memorable fashion moments to celebrate her always-modish, never-dull, ever-imposing, often-daring, show-stopping, and totally timeless choices that made her a style icon.

