Home / Fashion and Trends / Style commandments for post-Covid-19 world

Style commandments for post-Covid-19 world

Designers share dos and donts for an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle for the post-pandemic era

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:52 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times
Designer Shruti Sancheti recommends trans-seasonal closet
Designer Shruti Sancheti recommends trans-seasonal closet
         

Given the extended period of lockdown, every evening, our Instagram feeds are bombarded with Live Insta chats featuring fashion designers, experts from the industry and newsmakers sharing their take on eco-conscious style, the paramount importance of upcycling and ethical production practices. Echoes of responsible shopping, repeating and saying no to fast fashion products have resonated on television discussion panels and editorial spreads, of late. Considering that fashion is one of the biggest polluting industries, we got designers to sum up the key commandments to navigate the post-pandemic world with caution, responsibility and without skipping a style beat.

Thou shall try to incorporate trans-seasonal fashion

“It means I will make and buy clothes which are not periodical, but stylish, relevant and ethical through seasons and all over the globe,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

Thou shall not waste any piece of fabric or outfits, will upcycle, recycle and repeat it 

”People should invest in one good thing and use it optimally. As a brand also, we will invite people to bring their vintage/ heirloom ensembles which we can upcycle/ restore so that one can use them keeping it relevant to the current trends,” says designer Pallavi Mohan of label Not So Serious.

Thou shall appreciate artisanal value

“The pandemic will allow humanity to reset its values learning to become more mindful of their fashion choices and invest in meaningful, sustainable and handcrafted products. Local, artisan-made products, fashion choices and crafts will experience a renaissance. To me, artisanal value of a product can be defined by the brand directly working with local artisans/craftsmen to provide them meaningful and sustainable work, preserving heritage craft traditions, and compensating the artisans fairly,” says designer Prerna Rajpal.

Thou shall create a eco-conscious chain

”Consumerism would respond positively to sustainable efforts. Individuals would be extremely passionate to know the process of the supply chain and take an interest in the process of operations. We will make efforts to protect our environment and use natural resources sustainably,” share designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti

Thou shall follow and promote sustainable fashion

”The ambiguity of the current situation demands the industry to adapt to an effective, efficient and responsible working environment. We not only need to follow a sustainable approach towards material usage, but also support and nurture the team and craftsmen. We need to economically strategise and plan the upcoming seasons to make sure things soon roll back to being normal,” says designer Kunal Anil Tanna.

