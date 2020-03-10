e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Style files 2020: Spring ready with these styles

Style files 2020: Spring ready with these styles

Get up to date with the latest makeup and fashion trends, cause it’s spring!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Here’s a peek into the top makeup trends to usher in the season.
Here’s a peek into the top makeup trends to usher in the season. (Unsplash)
         

Get up to date with the latest makeup and fashion trends, cause it’s spring! While many of us stick to our go-to tricks for beauty, maybe it’s time to shirk the inhibitions and experiment.

Here’s a peek into the top makeup trends to usher in the season. Take cues from the fashionistas of Bollywood who show you that confidence can help you carry of any style.

1. Dramatic and exaggerated eyes

Dramatic eyes are here to stay; it doesn’t matter how you exaggerate the eyes, unique shapes and blended blocks are in vogue.

2. Pops of Colour

If there’s one trend that you should try its a pop of colour. Bold shades, bright hues and jewel tones are all in fashion. Whether on the lips or the eyes, make an impact with a dose of colour.

3. Glowing and soft complexion

Illuminated skin can never go out of fashion. If you don’t have naturally dewy skin, there are plenty of products to get you there. Complexion boosters are the in product to invest in.

4. Sheer makeup

Sheer and natural products will see you through the day. Opaque and ultra-matte makeup formulas are in demand and it’s all about light and airy options. The lighter the better, it keeps the look innocent and fresh.

5. Bronzed Goddess

The sun-kissed look is perfect for summer evenings and a bronzed goddess will turn heads at any event. Katrina Kaif has launched her own line of makeup which is worth a try.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress, is likely to join BJP at 6 pm
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress, is likely to join BJP at 6 pm
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends