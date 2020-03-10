Style files 2020: Spring ready with these styles

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:17 IST

Get up to date with the latest makeup and fashion trends, cause it’s spring! While many of us stick to our go-to tricks for beauty, maybe it’s time to shirk the inhibitions and experiment.

Here’s a peek into the top makeup trends to usher in the season. Take cues from the fashionistas of Bollywood who show you that confidence can help you carry of any style.

1. Dramatic and exaggerated eyes

Dramatic eyes are here to stay; it doesn’t matter how you exaggerate the eyes, unique shapes and blended blocks are in vogue.

2. Pops of Colour

If there’s one trend that you should try its a pop of colour. Bold shades, bright hues and jewel tones are all in fashion. Whether on the lips or the eyes, make an impact with a dose of colour.

3. Glowing and soft complexion

Illuminated skin can never go out of fashion. If you don’t have naturally dewy skin, there are plenty of products to get you there. Complexion boosters are the in product to invest in.

4. Sheer makeup

Sheer and natural products will see you through the day. Opaque and ultra-matte makeup formulas are in demand and it’s all about light and airy options. The lighter the better, it keeps the look innocent and fresh.

5. Bronzed Goddess

The sun-kissed look is perfect for summer evenings and a bronzed goddess will turn heads at any event. Katrina Kaif has launched her own line of makeup which is worth a try.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter