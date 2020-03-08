Isha Ambani, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Celebrity style for Holi 2020.

fashion-and-trends

Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals of India, and although it is a Hindu festival, it is celebrated by all communities with just as much pomp and fervour. Holi, better known as the festival of colours, is easily the most popular Indian festival after Diwali, the festival of lights. On the day of Holi, people get together with their friends and family and engage is bringing colour into each others’ lives, literally, as they splash colours on each other, have water gun and water balloon fights, douse each other with gulaal and lots more. Given the variety of colours that are smeared on Holi, white is the preferred colour of clothing for this festival as it not only shows the colours better, but also signifies purity, as Holi also celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

And given that the festival is just around the corner, several Bollywood celebrities have already got their Holi groove on. Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, among others were present at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s grand Holi bash at their Mumbai residence. And we have to say their gorgeous outfits gave us major Holi wardrobe goals. From Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra, to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, take cue from these celebrities on how to stand out in classic white this Holi.

Isha Ambani looked radiant in a gorgeous ensemble by Picchika and stunned us as always.

How adorable do Nick and Priyanka look in their co-ordinated shoes and outfits by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla?

Sara Ali Khan is the self appointed poster child of the colour white and is often spotted in the colour.

From her stunning Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfits with bursts of colour, or the simple Lucknowi suits she is often spotted wearing, take your pick!

How about Katrina’s Holi look in a Anamika Khanna lehenga with typography?

Which look do you like best?

