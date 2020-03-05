Priyanka Chopra shares beauty tips, makeup must-have, fashion choices and more in this exclusive interview

The 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour rounded up after a larger-than-life finale, aptly titling it ‘The Pride of India’, in collaboration with FDCI. The fashion tour saw 15 eminent designers, namely, Abraham & Thakore, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Ashish N Soni, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Monisha Jaising, Namrata Joshipura, Raghavendra Rathore, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna and Suneet Varma. The prominent designer Wendell Rodricks was given a tribute at the fashion tour as well. The fashion tour’s brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked spectacular in a black dress as she walked the ramp at the starry affair.

An artistic display of 82 iconic pieces made their way to The Collection Gallery at the four-city tour. Designers Alpana Neeraj, Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta, Shantanu & Nikhil, Anavila Misra, Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, Kiran Uttam Ghosh, Shahab Durazi, Naushad Ali, Swati Kalsi, Payal Jain, Rahul Mishra, Pankaj & Nidhi and Dhruv Kapoor are some of the names who were showcased at the gallery.

We exclusively spoke with Priyanka Chopra Jonas ahead of the much-awaited grand finale of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai about her fashion choices, beauty regimen, favourite sarees and more. Excerpts follow:

1. How has your association experience with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in the last 10 years?

It’s been such an amazing association. When we set out on this journey together, the aim was always to support and promote the amazing talent we have in the Indian fashion industry. It’s so fulfilling to see the way the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has grown over the years and the many talents it has showcased. I’m proud to work with this team who are so thoroughly professional and passionately committed to making this event bigger and better every year. I’ve seen their energy and enthusiasm first-hand to put this fabulous event together year-after-year.

2. 5 steps in your beauty regimen that our readers can take inspiration from.

- Take off make-up before going to bed

- Have a daily moisturising routine for your skin – morning and night

- Have lots of water

- Less is more, when you wear make-up

- Have confidence

3. Your can’t-do-without make-up product and why?

Mascara… because it opens and defines your eyes. It’s an instant pick-me-up.

4. Do you believe in experimenting with your make-up? What’s your favourite kohl and lipstick shade?

Of course! I love trying new colours and textures on my eyes and lips. It depends on what I am wearing and on my mood of the day.

5. Please throw some light on androgynous fashion that you’ve sported through blazer dresses, pantsuits, tuxedos and more in the last few years.

I am super moody with my fashion and I love to play with different styles that go from effortless and low-key to super feminine girly pieces. I also really like to push the boundaries and explore fashion from all angles.

6. We love your red carpet and street style - what do you prefer more? A gown, or a short dress for an outing?

Street style - I’m a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl at heart. It also depends on the outing, but I love to show a little leg.

7. From Desi Girl to Sky Is Pink promotions - which saree look was your personal favourite?

That’s a tough one. I can’t pick one saree over the other because I absolutely love how I feel when I’m wearing a saree. It’s feminine, it’s elegant and it’s versatile. The drape, the fabric, it’s as traditional as it is modern.

8. Could you tell us something about turning showstopper for the Grand Finale of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 - how was the experience?

Being the showstopper for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour over the years has always been a great experience. This one is extra special because of my 10-year-long association with the brand. It was wonderful to see the best designers in the industry come together to showcase the Pride of India. It’s a milestone for all of us involved.

