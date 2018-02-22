Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi may only be one, but his style is on another level

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, son of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, was born on December 21, 2016 and has already won our hearts: He slays in Instagram pics and oozes coolness at the airport.

On Wednesday, Taimur was once again at the centre of a frenzy when he debuted a brand new hairstyle — a ponytail. See the cute picture here.



The famous star kid has been dominating social media since he was born. Even his father Saif says that he has already become a star. And off the pages of Instagram and Facebook, baby Tim has been killing it with his amazing style. He (more like mommy Kareena) is a mix-master, pairing badass designer boots with high-end clothes in bright colours and smashing patterns for a one-of-a-kind look.

We’ve gathered Taimur’s most striking fashion moments of the past one year to get you fawning right along with us. Read on, and take notes new mommies.

Rs 1,300 Mickey Mouse stripe shirt from Gap.

Rs 1,840 snowman applique tee from Bonnie Jean.

Rs 2,200 Ralph Lauren polo T-shirt.

A blue kurta designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

Rs 3,800 jumper from Ralph Lauren.

Rs 1,950 Ralph Lauren shirt.

