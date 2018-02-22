Here’s internet’s favourite little fella Taimur Ali Khan in a ponytail. The pic is already viral

He is internet’s little darling, not for nothing. A new picture of Taimur Ali Khan is being shared by his various fan pages. A side profile, the picture shows him sitting with a picture of his dad, Saif Ali Khan, in his hand. He is staring down at it. Taimur’s hair has been tied with a band into a ponytail.

Wearing a light blue shirt (or is it a short kurta) and white pajamas, Taimur wears an intent look.

Taimur, who turned one last December, is already a star in his own right. Since the time he was born, Taimur’s life has unfolded in public glare. His every mood and appearance has been followed by paparazzi, much to the delight of doting fans.

Taimur was born on December 21, 2016. Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan took a short break from work, only to have bounced back with a vengeance. Not that she leave work completely appearing at fashion shows and walking the ramp while she was heavily pregnant. She currently awaits the release of her next film, Veerey Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor.

Saif’s career, meanwhile, has hit a roadblock. His last few films -- Rangoon, Chef and now Kaalakaandi -- have failed to make a mark at the box office.

