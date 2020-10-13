Take your front row seats to SS21 shows

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:46 IST

After the successful showcase of first-ever digital couture week in India; Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is back with a phygital edition of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021. With more than 40 prêt shows in the lineup this year, it’s expected be bigger and better with some of India’s leading design mavens displaying their craft post the trying period of the pandemic-hit lockdown.

The schedule for fashion shows

This time, unlike the past fashion weeks, there is no opening show or a grand finale, the board has tried to give the same space and recognition to each designer participating. “This year every designer gets their day in the sun as we aim for the business of fashion to be in the right direction. We are hopeful that the market for Indian designers will bounce back now as we see reinvigorated attention and passion from designers to work in this new medium of showcasing. Along with them, the youthful and knowledgeable FDCI team, with various other experts such as curators, photographers, videographers and graphic designers are working to make it a stellar success,” says Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI.

The high fashion digital films in association with DLF Emporio/The Chanakya as the luxury partner were shot within a time span of 20 plus days, each designer was given five to six hours to shoot their collection and put forward their creativity and collection unfettered by seasons. Some shows were self shot at outdoor locations such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and the US while others were filmed indoors.