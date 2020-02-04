Tara Sutaria, Isha Ambani Piramal, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor: Best looks from Armaan-Anissa wedding

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:13 IST

Monday night was quite a star-studded event as Bollywood celebrities flocked to attend the ‘it’ wedding of this year, so far. It was Armaan Jain’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, who is actors Rishi and Randhir Kapoor’s sister. Celebrities including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor were present at the wedding. The festivities including the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony took place over the course of the past week. Armaan entered in classic Indian dhuula style, dancing in his baraat, sitting between cousins Karisma and Kareena as they danced along. Armaan’s ivory classic Dhaka embroidered sherwani in off-white beige with sequins and stones was an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble. His gold safa with gota details added a nice touch. Karisma wore a gorgeous pink silk saree, while Kareena wore a yellow one.

Anissa wore a classic red lehenga and looked absolutely gorgeous, we love that she chose the traditional colour. Armaan and Anissa got engaged last year, and celebrities dressed in their best wedding attire for the couple’s wedding. The male actors wore classics like sherwanis, bandhgalas, kurtas and so on, while the female actors went for the usual wedding wear suspects, sarees, lehengas, and just some Indo-fusion looks here and there. Here are some of the best dressed celebrities from the wedding, although all looked amazing as on does in a wedding.

We love Tara Sutaria’s lehenga, her stylish was perfection too.

Whose look did you like best?