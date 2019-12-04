e-paper
The ultimate guide for men and women to picking the right denims

Jeans are a staple in every person’s wardrobe. They can be dressed up for a fancy look or be dressed down for a casual, stress-free look.

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Jeans are a staple in every person’s wardrobe. They can be dressed up for a fancy look or be dressed down for a casual, stress-free look. Jeans also exude personality and signify a sense of freedom in millennials. However, the right fit is inevitable to ensure it enhances the look of the wearer.

To find the right pair of jeans, one needs to understand their body type and shape. Design expert Abhishek Yadav, Spykar Lifestyles offers some insights to finding the perfect pair of denims.

Women’s Guide:

Every woman is known to have a different body. There are always elements of your body that you want to enhance and draw attention to more. Here are a few tips to help you to find out what fits you perfectly.

To enhance an hourglass-shaped body, one must try out straight cut, boot cut and flared pants. They offer a great fit for the figure and further accentuate the waist. For tall women, high waist denim is always a good option, whereas, for shorter framed women, mid-rise denim are comparatively more flattering.

Cropped jeans, boyfriend jeans offer a relaxed fit which helps in balancing apple-shaped bodies. Another great option is GYMJNS, which are all the rage right now due to their high stretch quotient, making them extremely comfortable.

Men’s Guide:

For men who have a thin-framed body, straight cut jeans and regular fit would make them look extremely stylish and be the most flattering. One should ensure the jeans do not overwhelm the body frame. Vintage vibe has been all the rage this season. Sport this trend with some aged denim and un-tucked linen shirts for the ultimate cool look.

Men with athletic bodies can opt for a slim fit and regular fit denim.

Broad framed men can look for mid-rise and relaxed fit denim for a flattering fit. Un-tucked shirts are a great way to dress up or dress down.

No matter what the occasion or day; there is a pair of denim for everyone. Identifying the right one for yourself is what can make you win the fashion game!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

