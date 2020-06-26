e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / The wave of virtual shopping

The wave of virtual shopping

From holding styling workshops for brides-to-be to giving them a store tour and helping them pick the right outfit, everything is now happening through video calls. Here’s what designers have to say

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 26, 2020 12:55 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Shop through video calling apps now
Shop through video calling apps now(shutterstock)
         

Digitalisation has seeped into many parts of our lives, the most recent being shopping. Amid the coronavirus scare, designer stores are offering shopping experiences on video calling apps for people who don’t want to come to the store. The customer reaches out to the designer through video call and is then taken on a tour of the store as per the garment required. “We’re getting a lot of queries on video calls,” says designer Sonam Modi, adding, “We did a bride recently and the interactions went well. We now have enquiries for lookbook and sale pieces, and multiple video call appointments lined up.”

Many are also holding styling workshops for brides-to-be. “During our interaction, we have a guided store tour followed by a personalised session. This helps the entire family connect from various geographies and participate like in a normal wedding,” says Nishant Malhotra, a store owner, weaverstory. However, virtual shopping does have its own drawbacks. “It has to be backed by strong communication skills, a wide display of physical samples or reference pictures plus being extremely tech savvy to go on various mediums,” opines designer Shruti Sancheti. Designer Rachel J Amirtharaj adds “We try our best to deliver the best quality, fit and style our customers with interactive sessions over video calls making their virtual shopping experience easier. Also, it is not a one day affair to select the perfect gown, it takes 2-3 sessions for the customer to decide because they also come up with various references from our website and sometimes want customisation.”

