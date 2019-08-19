Trend Alert 2019: Here’s how Bollywood stars earn their stripes

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:03 IST

A slew of Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kangana Ranaut are upping their style game by investing in bright, colourful stripes for their wardrobe. Though stripes are a timeless classic, the only modification we are seeing at the moment is that celebrities are opting for streaks from head-to-toe, be it in form of a tailored pantsuit or a day dress. What’s making it so popular at the moment? Style experts give us the deets.

“Stripes have been around for a while. And we were sort of bored with seeing people wearing black and white stripes. So to make it more fun and interesting, people are now opting for bold and vibrant stripes in vertical and horizontal lines. They are even going for multiple colours. As they say, you can never have enough of stripes, we suggest you to embrace this cool, multicoloured trend,” says designer Jenjum Gudi.

Styling stripes head-to-toe can be tricky and daunting too. Stylist Vikram Seth tells us the right way of styling the look so that one doesn’t look over the top. “Doubling the stripes adds a few inches to your look. You can also layer the look with identical stripes and add more panache to your look. Make sure one of the hues from the stripes matches with your heels or shoes or else you will just end up making a faux pas, ” he quips.

