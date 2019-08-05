Bollywood beauties channel their inner femme fatale

fashion-and-trends

Today’s empowered and confident Bollywood actors don’t shy away from sporting fierce styles. Be it crisscrossing leather straps, buckles or safety pins - actresses have sported some of the subversive looks on the red carpet of late and totally owned them. Last month, Kangana Ranaut was seen cutting a fine figure in a Marina Hoermanseder ensemble which comprised a harness-inspired bustier top and a metallic skirt that had quilted straps and buckles.

Kangana Ranaut teams a risque bustier with a metallic skirt. ( Yogen Shah )

Posing like her Revolver Rani character much to the delight of the shutterbugs, the style maven put the focus on the power dressing though in a va va voom format.

Designer Falguni Peacock says, “Kangana has definitely put this edgy style on the map and no other actress has the guts to do it. Plus, Ranaut has the oomph and the courage to carry it off.”

Not long ago, Huma Qureshi picked an embellished jumpsuit accented with multiple safety pins.

Huma Qureshi rocks a shine-on jumpsuit with safety pin accents. ( Yogen Shah )

Sonakshi Sinha had picked a harness-inspired gown with multiple straps and a thigh-high slit.

Sonakshi Sinha in a floor-length gown with strappy detailing. ( Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha )

Designer Aniket Satam says, “Kangana has revisited one of her many on-screen edgy avatars and has bought the look-at-me, femme fatale trend once again on the fashion barometer.

Buckles, leather and straps have been on trend and slowly one can see the influence from red carpet to runways. Such detailing speaks volumes about the flaming feminist undertone and has a latent gender power play influence.”

Another look which comes to mind if of Esha Gupta, who was seen in a body-con Nikhil Thampi gown, which had a cut-out detailing fastened by multiple buckles.

Esha Gupta in a Nikhil Thampi creation ( Instagram/ Nikhil Thampi )

However, these pieces may not be everyone’s cup of cappuccino and one needs a certain body type, confidence and carriage to pull it off.

Designer Nachiket Barve says, “You need to have the persona to carry it off and the outfit shouldn’t own you. A wallflower may just drown in that outfit as it’s a severe silhouette.”

