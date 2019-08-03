Personal Agenda with Sanjay Garg: “One myth that annoys me is the idea that everything handloom is beautiful”
Plus, the ace designer gives his take on the relevance of fashion weeks
- Date of birth: July 2
- Sun sign:Cancer
- Place of birth: Mubarikpur, Rajasthan
- School/College: NIFT, Delhi
- First break: My introduction to Jaya Jaitly. She had the confidence to exhibit for the very first time at the Prince of Wales Museum in September, 2008.
If not a designer, what would you would have been?
An anthropologist.
What’s the one piece of clothing you think people need to throw out of their wardrobe?
Anarkalis!
In today’s time, do you think fashion weeks are still important?
For business, it’s important to a certain extent. Just for entertainment, it’s not.
If you had 10 minutes to get ready, what would your outfit be?
I’d add a waistcoat to whatever I am wearing.
If you could style one international celebrity, who would you pick?
Aung San Suu Kyi.
What is the one myth about handloom that annoys you?
The idea that everything handloom is beautiful.
A customised cocktail for you would contain…?
A smoky single malt with something fiery.
One thing we’ll always find on your bedside table?
A jug of water.
- Film/Series: B.R Chopra’s Ramayana series
- Music: Folk music, especially from West Africa
- Cuisine: Marwari with plenty of hing
- Books: My collection of textile books
- Holiday destination: The mountains
What’s your design philosophy?
I make sure my design always explores solutions and raises important questions, whether it’s textiles or interiors.
What’s the last thing you do before going to bed?
Check Instagram.
From HT Brunch, August 4, 2019
