Home / Fashion and Trends / Trend alert: Polka dots are having a major moment

Trend alert: Polka dots are having a major moment

With the likes of actors Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor and internationally of Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus etc, the playful vintage motif — polka dots are back in trend

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:51 IST
Sanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nimrat Kaur and Mouni Roy spotted donning the polka dot motif
With the likes of actors Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor and internationally of Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus etc, the playful vintage motif — polka dots are back in trend. While the classic black and white combo seems to be a hot favourite, the tinsel town celebrities are also giving the dots an ethic twist. But what’s making the retro style make waves in 2020?

 

Designer Rina Dhaka, says, “Dots have become a very big trend and they’ve been trending for a few seasons. In my personal collection, I have a few dot blouses of own. From Zara to H&M to Top Shop, you’ll find them everywhere but now the reappearance is with a little bit of restructuring.”

 

Resonating the same response, designer Nachiket Barve adds, “Polka dots are classic. They never go out of style but are only being re- interpreted in different forms. There is something so quaint, appealing and retro about them.”

 

He further gives a few styling tips and says, “When done right, the classic combination of black and classic polka dots never go out of fashion. Of course, the size and print of the dots matter. But it’s all about mixing up the dots.” He suggest, “Go for a micro-dot black and white top and for bottoms, go for a biggish white and black dots. For accessories, keep the look simple and opt for nude accessories and nude shoes or if you’re in the mood to experiment, go the extreme opposite and pair the print with bright hued accessories.”

 

Stylist Vikram Seth too gives some recommendations. He says, “A nice polka dotted oversized shirt with baggy denims or ripped jeans makes for a great style statement. A polka-dot maxi dresses with an empire waist-line is also a good choice. If you’re too conscious about carrying the look, start with small steps such as socks, hairbands, face masks etc. To incorporate in ethnic wear, experiment with a polka dotted blouse or a dupatta.”

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

