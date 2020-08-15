Trending beard styles that you can do it yourself

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:53 IST

Your coming-out-of-quarantine look should be simply impressive. If you’re planning to style your facial fuzz in a different way so that it gets you noticed while you are attending an office meeting virtually or just chilling with your friends over the weekend, here are five beard styles that you can try at home using a trimmer and be the alpha male.

Long stubble

This style is the easiest, as all you need is a clipper to trim your beard. The long stubble look is a bit longer than the regular stubble. After trimming the beard, all you need to do is define it, so that it comes in proper shape. Remove the extra hair that grows around your cheek and below the neck to make it more prim and proper.

Faded beard with buzz cut

Toachieve this look, your beard should be a little longer than a stubble or 5 o’clock shadow. The first step is to take the trimmer or clipper and define the neckline of the beard, which is basically the point of the neck where the beard ends. Now, using the trimmer, you will merge your cheek beard with your chin beard using different levels in the trimmer. For example, if you are trimming the cheek beard at level 1, then the chin beard should be trimmed at level 3.

Patchy beard

Just because there are patches around your beard,it doesn’t mean you need to shave it off. You can rock the patchy beard trend by simply cleaning up the neckline and the cheek and maintaining uniformity. Add structure and symmetry to your patchy beard by cleaning up the neckline as well as the cheek with a trimmer.

Beardstache

It’s a combination of a beard and a moustache. While a classic beardstache has a long stubble with a denser moustache, this look has been achieved by keeping the stubble short and letting the moustache droop down along the corner of the mouth. While achieving this look, you need to very careful while styling the moustache, as the sides have to be proportionate.

Bablo beard

This beard is without sideburns. This style is about having a fuller beard around the chin and giving a shape around the cheekbone. This beard style suits most men with round faces. To get the look, you need to trim your side burns first and then shape the chin beard accordingly.

Beard care in monsoon

Trimming is one of the most important habits to adopt during the monsoon, as the maintenance of stubble beard is easy, fast and very stylish

Oiling should be made a part of the weekly regime to retain the shine and avoid flakiness

Washing and moisturising the beard helps one to achieve beard goals and also help in up keeping the same

Eating right and drinking sufficient water is important. One should consume food that is rich in protein, as it improves hair growth and provides nourishment to the skin in the humid weather

With inputs from Aakash Goswami, co-founder at Whiskers.

Credits

Concept and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photos: Abhik Nandy

Models: Raman Arora, Sheikh Obada and Mahi

Hair and makeup: Urban Company

Wardrobe: Amen Menswear, Two Point Two, Dhruv Vaish and Brown Men’s Wardrobe