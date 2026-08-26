HC directs forest dept to expedite NOC for road to Hamirpur school

Taking suo motu cognisance of the plight of more than 200 schoolchildren in Hamirpur, the Allahabad high court on Monday directed the forest department to issue the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of a 1.6-km road stretch leading to their school “with expedition”. “We expect the forest department to issue the requisite NOC not at its general pace but with expedition,” the court said. (For representation)

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra had taken up the matter and a PIL was registered as ‘In Re: Road To School, Hamirpur Vs. State of U.P. and others’.

The bench was apprised by the state government that it had now sanctioned ₹1.81 crore for construction of the road, but the crucial 1.6-kilometre stretch falls on forest land and construction remains dependent on the requisite NOC by the forest department.

The bench was further told that the state government made efforts from time to time to obtain the NOC, but in vain. According to the state government, considering the nature of the terrain, a cement road was required and for this it sought further time to obtain permission from the forest department.

“In view of the submissions made, we expect the forest department to issue the requisite NOC not at its general pace but with expedition,” the court said.

The proceedings were initiated following a newspaper report highlighting how more than 200 schoolchildren from Chandupur village, along with their parents, had walked five kilometres to protest before the district magistrate over the lack of a road to their school.

The court had earlier observed that the children walking five kilometres as part of the agitation “reflects the magnitude of difficulties being faced by them”.

The court has also directed that the Union of India, through the secretary, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, and the divisional forest officer, Hamirpur forest division, be impleaded as respondents.

The court has directed that a copy of the order be served on the additional solicitor general of India, who would inform the Hamirpur divisional forest officer to ensure that the requisite NOC is issued “without any further loss of time”. The matter has been listed for September 28, 2026.