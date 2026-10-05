'Serving his political bosses’: Dipke sharpens attack against Gyanesh Kumar as SC denies approving Form 6 changes

After the Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved the changes to Form 6, the statutory application used by citizens to register as voters, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including its founder Abhijeet Dipke, raised questions on who approved the changes, criticising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke, along with Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das, National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and Singer Vishal Dadlani during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. (ANI) “Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let’s be clear. When record will be produced, we would like to see who has modified,” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had said earlier during a hearing. Also read: 'Release CCTV footage of Saket police station': Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over women journalists' assault allegations Dipke sharpens attack Reacting to the top court's remarks, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke asked how the CEC modified Form 6 if the Supreme Court had not given its approval. “On whose orders did he do it,” Dipke asked as he alleged that Kumar was ‘not acting independently.’

Deep Dive What changes were allegedly made to Form 6 by Gyanesh Kumar? Why is the Supreme Court involved in the Form 6 controversy? How did the Election Commission respond to the objections regarding the modifications in Form 6?

“He was serving his political bosses, even if it meant putting their interests above the rule of law,” Dipke wrote as he dubbed Kumar as a traitor.

‘Did the CEC lie to the country’ CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said that the CJI's remark is “in direct contradiction” to the statement issued by the Election Commission of India on September 26 where it claimed that the Form 6 declarations had been upheld by the Supreme Court. Also read: SC refuses to restrain Gyanesh Kumar, says can't pass order based on news report “Remember, Form 6 is the one used for new voter registration, where arbitrary declaration had been added unilaterally by Gyanesh,” Ranka wrote, adding that the September 26 press release has been taken down from the ECI website. “Did the CEC just officially lie to the people of this country?” he wrote.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also reacted to the CJI's remarks and said, “The Court that gave legal cover to Gyanu’s SIR process has put its hands up and said that they had nothing to do with Gyanu’s illegal action.” He said that the Supreme Court had distanced itself from one of ‘Gyanesh Kumar’s illegalities.’ Also read: ‘Insulting remarks, sexual gestures': Gujarat influencer posts reel on Mahatma Gandhi with ₹500 note, booked under IT Act “Chief Justice Surya Kant has said that the court DID NOT approve any changes in Form 6 (the form for registration of new voters). Remember that the other two Election Commissioners had objected to a change in the Form which they said was leading to “harassment” of new voters, especially the Gen Z who were being stopped from becoming registered voters. The Form could only be changed after a change in law and election rules,” Das wrote on X.