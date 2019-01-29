Vicky Kaushal’s style file: Check out his best and worst looks

We decode Vicky Kaushal’s last five style outings to find out what worked and what didn’t for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

Take 1

The only good thing about this look is the corduroy jacket. Neither the ripped denim nor the graphic T-shirt did any good for the actor. The flipped baseball cap added a cool factor to the look.

Take 2

10 on 10 to Vicky for turning up all suited and booted, and teaching us mortals how to suit up right. The grey suit goes perfectly with the tan shoes while the red-and-white striped tie further spruces up the look. Nothing really looks as good as a well-fitted suit, and Vicky proves it true.

Take 3

For a casual outing, Vicky was spotted in a pair of relaxed, navy blue linen pants, a sky blue shirt, and a pair of white sneakers. The look was just apt for a casual dinner and we loved the nonchalance.

Take 4

For some nawabi swag, Vicky opted for a white chikankari kurta with patiala pyjamas. We liked how he teamed up the outfit with leather sandals. A thumbs up for the look! We would want to see more Indianwear on the Uri actor.

Take 5

During his recent film promotions, Vicky seemed to have made T-shirt, ripped denims, and denim jacket his staple attire. While some worked, others didn’t. And this one certainly falls in the latter category. The patch work jacket didn’t look that great. If he really wanted to wear the jacket, he should have gone for a solid coloured T-shirt instead of the printed one.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 11:59 IST