What a furry-tale: See pics from the New York Pet Fashion Show

At the recently held New York Pet Fashion Show, now in its 16th year, pets were dressed head-to-paw in masquerade masks and costumes. The theme for this year’s show was Masquerade Ball for Animal Rescue. Held each in February, this is the largest pet fashion and animal rescue benefit in America. Truly paw-some, isn’t it?

The pet fashion show features themed catwalk shows with dogs in costume strutting on the ramp alongside rescue dogs needing homes. Funds raised from this event goes to the New York Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals - a charity working with more than 150 rescue groups and shelters to save the lives of the homeless animals in the city. The event is usually the kicking off point for New York Fashion Week and the Westminster Kennel Club dog show - the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the US, the first being the Kentucky Derby.

The two most-coveted prizes at the New York Pet Fashion Show are the Best In Show prize and the Most Interesting Costume. The costumes are designed by fashion designers from all over the world.

See pictures from the show here:

A dog, dressed up for a show, sits backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet Fashion Show on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (AFP)

TOPSHOT - A dog dressed up for a show sits backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet Fashion Show on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (AFP)

An owner holds his dog, dressed up for a show, backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet Fashion Show on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (AFP)

Two children hold their dog, dressed up for a show, backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet Fashion Show on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (AFP)

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 17:14 IST