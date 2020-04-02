Work-from-home style inspo to kill your boredom

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:09 IST

So what if we are confined within the walls in the wake of the pandemic, does it stop us from dressing up as we work from home? In trying times like these, fashion can inspire us to be more productive. So what do you wear as you attend Skype calls or video conference with your colleagues? Here are some cool style picks which will instantly uplift your mood.

EMBRACE PRINT PJS

Nightwear has been a trending word in fashion, thanks to the likes of Kim Kardashian for making sleepwear look so chic. You can opt for a pyjama set with quirky prints.

GO PRINT ON PRINT

We need a lot of colours and prints in our lives right now to perk up our mood. And a print on print kurti set could be your all day companion as you attend your office calls and simultaneously do household chores.

TWIN SET TO THE RESCUE

It could be cool to go all matchy-matchy like matching the colour of your shirt or tee with your shorts. The tone-on-tone trend is perfect for your home stay and you can pick brighter colours to make it more vibrant.

SARI SAGA

Donning a sari is not as fussy as you may think. Saris in fabrics like cotton or mulmul are utterly comfy and you don’t really need to make a lot of effort while carrying it. Women who love saris can work from home in this traditional Indian attire.

SOLACE IN LINEN

A pair of relaxed drawstring linen pants teamed with a half-sleeved checkered shirt in linen can be a cool day attire when you are at home. You can attend your office meeting over Skype without skipping a style beat.