Diet changes and nutrition can make a big difference to diabetes management

According to the study conducted by the researchers from Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, the weight, blood sugars, and cholesterol levels of diabetics can be reduced by educating them about vital nutrients.

Researchers conducted classes and taught the patients about different diets with less meat and less fat and cholesterol. “Doctors can turn their waiting rooms into classrooms. It’s simple and very effective. Patients learn about healthy food changes, and can share tips, swap recipe ideas, and work through challenges together,” stated author Neal Barnard.

Earlier, some studies stated that dietary interventions are effective for diabetes management because unlike medications, they typically improve several health markers simultaneously. Plant-based diets are especially beneficial because they treat the root cause of type 2 diabetes by reducing fat inside the cells, which improves insulin function. It also benefits the body weight, lipid control, glycemic control, and blood pressure.

Some medical centres also practice this by offering weekly nutrition education classes and support groups for patients.