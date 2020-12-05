Esha Gupta doing a tough variation of Yoga’s Uttanasana in new fitness post will make you want to exercise

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:51 IST

Just when we were looking for some motivation to workout during the weekend, Baadshaho actor Esha Gupta shared a glimpse of her fitness session this Saturday and we are ready to hit the grind. Her social media post fed fitness enthusiasts, the right amount of inspiration to jump out of bed and exercise for a fit lifestyle.

The diva’s love for Yoga is no secret. Esha keeps sharing pictures of herself nailing some really difficult asanas and she has done it again. The actor shared a picture of herself doing a variation of Uttanasana this Saturday and we are impressed.

In the picture, the 35-year-old can be seen performing the forward-bend Yoga pose with clasped hands. For the at-home workout session, Esha chose a simple comfy look. Donning a black halter-neck sports bra, the actor teamed it with a pair of grey pyjamas while flaunting her toned figure.

She left her hair open for the fitness session. The asana is a great stretch for shoulders and arm muscles. It also helps tone the thighs and core muscles.

Steps to do the asana:

Stand straight with your feet apart. Stretch your arms at the back and try to hold your hands while intertwining your fingers near your lower back. Once you have achieved the position, bend forward as much as you can while still keeping your hands stretched out. Try and keep your legs straight and not bend at the knees. Inhale while stretching for at least a minute and allow gravity to slowly open your shoulders.

If you are not able to clasp your hands, use a band but make sure your palms are facing each other.

On the work front, Esha Gupta last appeared on the big screen in the 2019 release One Day: Justice Delivered. Anupam Kher also played one of the lead roles in the film. Esha was also a part of the web series RejectX 2.

