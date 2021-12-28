Gigi Hadid ate food made with haldi, jeera and garam masala during pregnancy

fitness

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:45 IST

Even if you casually scroll through social media, you would know about the never-seen-before picture posting trend that is all the rage right now. In this trend, fans and followers of public figures ask them to show pictures from a specific time. Supermodels Behati Prinsloo and Gigi Hadid are the latest celebrities to take part in it.

While Gigi was sharing images, there was one particular picture that caught the attention of her followers. It was of her spice cabinet. Now if you are wondering what was so special about it, let us tell you. The new-mommy was asked to share an image that she clicked on September 15 and what she posted was a picture of her spice cabinet that she had clicked on that particular day.

Gigi Hadid’s spice cabinet ( Instagram story/gigihadid )

The 25-year-old shared the image with the caption, “lol I was a psycho pregnant person (sic).” If you look carefully, you will see, among other things, there are quite a few Indian spices present as well such as haldi, garam masala, tandoori masala and jeera seeds. The other spices included a variety of chilly powder such as paprika, chilli and lemon powder and extra spicy chilly powder among others. This showed that the supermodel loved eating spicy food while she was expecting.

Gigi welcomed her baby girl with partner Zayn Malik in September 2020. The singer had taken to social media to announce the arrival of his child. He penned a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x (sic).”

This baby is Gigi and Zayn’s first child together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter