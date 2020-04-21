Hair woes giving you sleepless nights? We’ve got you covered!

fitness

Apr 21, 2020

People world over are faced with tough times due to the catastrophe caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. With most services unavailable, people are forced to look out — or rather look inside their homes — for alternatives to be able to go about their routine, without much compromise. And when it comes to self-care, the situation is no different.

On a usual weekend, one would choose to spend the day at a parlour, be it for a massage, a manicure or those much-needed hair spa sessions. But with salons shut across the country owing to the Covid-19 crisis, parlour goers are in a fix.

A Delhi-based homemaker on the condition of anonymity says, “I used to visit a parlour once in two weeks to get a Keratin treatment done. But with parlours shut for almost a month now, I am browsing online to see if it can be done at home.” And this is just one out of the many women who are habitual of visiting salons.

And while a trip to the salon may seem far-fetched, there are a number of hair-care regimes one could adopt at home itself, using ingredients that are readily available in our kitchens — yogurt, eggs, honey, etc.

“Eggs are high in saturated fats, biotin and vitamins. An egg mask can make hair healthier, shinier, and frizz-free. Also, the protein present in yogurt helps strengthen the hair shaft, which prevents split ends and hair damage. The lactic acid in yogurt hydrates the hair, clearing away dead skin cells as well. Yogurt has medical and cosmetic effects on the hair follicle, scalp and roots of your hair,” says Dr BL Jangid, dermatologist and hair expert.

A simple coconut oil massage could also do wonders for our tresses. “The best part of using coconut oil on your hair is that it’s rich in lauric acid. Once applied on hair, it gets absorbed easily, adding moisture to the hair along with replenishing the protein loss. A small amount of coconut oil is suggested as either a pre-wash or post-wash treatment. This increases moisture and reduces frizz,” adds Dr Jangid.

The benefits of oiling need no elaboration. However, when opting for a hot oil massage, one must keep certain things in mind to get it right.

“It is essential to not make the oil too hot, and heat it only mildly. Put the oils and herbs in a small bowl and put in the microwave for 30 seconds. You need to section your hair and gently apply the oil over your scalp with your fingers. Gently massage the scalp with mild pressure. After the massage, you should cover your hair with a towel or a shower cap. Use a mild shampoo and lukewarm water to wash your hair. It is also essential to use a conditioner to provide extra moisture,” suggests Dr Kriti Jain, a Delhi-based dermatologist and cosmetologist.

You can make your hair mask at home with ingredients such as banana, curd and oils ( photo: istock )

DIY hair mask

Ingredients:

—> 1 mashed ripe banana

—> 2 tbsp curd

—> Few drops of lemon juice

—> 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

—> 1 tbsp coconut oil or castor oil

Method:

—> Mix all the ingredients together and churn well in a blender

—> Apply the mixture on the scalp and cover the entire length to the tips of your hair

—> Leave it on for half an hour and wash

The present situation is indeed tough, but as they say - ‘Every cloud has a silver lining’. Make sure you use this time at hand constructively and bid adieu to all your hair woes!