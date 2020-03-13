Karan Oberoi (KO) shares dos and don’ts for glowing, healthy skin

lifestyle

When you are a part of an industry that is flooded with plethora of glamorous faces, and where new ones keep popping up every other day, it is important to be on top of your game and showcase the best in you. And it’s now just with female models, male models too have to take proper care of their skin, opt for skincare treatments and remedies to keep the glow on. Leading male model Karan Oberoi, also known as KO, had his own share of struggles when he started off and faced many rejections like any other model, but he worked on himself and his skin to stay in the showbiz and sustained for over a decade. The model doles out the dos and don’ts of skincare.

Dos

Eating habits play a pivotal role in how your skin looks. Therefore for that extra glow on your skin, you need to eat right. Consume a lot of citrus fruits such as oranges and strawberries.

Eat salt in moderation, as eating more salt or sugary food lead to water retention, thereby damaging the skin in the longer run.

Make sure that the face wash that you are using is paraben-free because they are known for deeply penetrating the skin and disrupting the normal functioning of hormones. They can cause serious skin inflammation later.

It is important to start using retinol cream in your 20s instead of waiting for fine lines and wrinkles to show in your 30s. Retinols are known to boost cell growth and collagen production.

Take sound sleep. Your body needs rest on a daily basis, you can’t be waiting for Sunday to rest all day and think that your skin would be rejuvenated. Good sleep is a must-have for glowing skin.

Don’ts

Never shave your beard. It is too hard on the skin and darkens it. Also never use blade on your upper cheeks. Trimmer is a wiser option instead. It also keeps your skin smooth rather than making it tough.

Don’t be afraid to oil your face. Many people think that oiling the face can make your skin more oily, which is not true. Oiling will nourish your face further.

Don’t use bar soap to clean the face. They are usually high on the PH which causes skin dryness. Use a face cleanser that has glycolic acid.

Don’t let your skin and face dry. Keep applying moisturizer as and when you feel that the skin is dry. It is important for your skin to retain moisture for it to glow.

Don’t scrub the dry areas of your face. Because scrubbing opens your pores and makes it dry.