Malaika Arora’s Yoga stint with Astavakrasana post Onam will pump up your Tuesday

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:16 IST

This Monday was an excuse to allow our bellies to bloat courtesy the Onam celebrations and lavish Sadhya indulgence but Bollywood diva Malaika Arora drew the line for fitness enthusiasts as she shared her new challenge for health freaks. Effortlessly flaunting a Yoga pose called Astavakrasana, Malaika pumped up our motivation to grind this Tuesday.

Dedicated to the sage Astavakra, the spiritual guru of King Janaka, this exercise is a hand-balancing asana in modern yoga. Ideally it is known as the Eight-Angle Pose which is believed to strengthen the wrists and develop the muscles of the abdomen.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared her attempt at Astavakrasana as another of her weekly challenge for fans and broke down the steps for them to follow. She encouraged fans to “stretch, sweat and smile through the week” with the help of Yoga’s Astavakrasana.

Method:

Start sitting in a comfortable position, with legs extending out in front of you. Next, bend your right knee and bring the sole of your right leg to the floor, close to right buttock.

Slowly lift your right foot off the floor and bring your shin (fore part of the lower leg) parallel to the floor. Try to reach your right knee as high as possible on the left arm.

To support the position place both palms on the bricks on the higher side of your hips and keep straightening your left leg. Lift your body off the floor (with both legs) and bring the foot forward on the side of your body to join left and right ankle.

Now bend your arms to 90 degrees and slowly shift the weight of your body forward while keeping your position parallel to the floor. Simultaneously, move both legs over to the left. Try to keep your legs as straight as possible and lift your head.

Needless to say, Malaika’s fitness tip immediately broke the Internet and winded up over 2 lakh likes while still going strong.

