Monsoon khichdis are good for you

During the monsoon, stomach infection is rampant due to two reasons: it’s the ideal season for bacteria and fungus to multiply which otherwise stay dormant; and after a hot summer, immunity is down. This combination makes us vulnerable to various infections. The solution is to have food that’s antifungal and antibacterial by nature. Khichdi, says Dr Shikha Sharma, founder, Nutri-Health, is ideal because “it does not irritate the intestine (inflamed due to infection), is easy to digest, contains water (there is water loss during a stomach upset), contains moong dal which has amino-acids, and ghee which settles the stomach”.

WHAT TO EAT

Moong dal khichdi - Use the split green moong instead of yellow moong dal and boil with tumeric and water. Use one cup of rice and one cup of dal. Temper with ghee.

Sabudana khichdi - It’s a good source of protein and carb. Boil one cup of sabudana with one cup of moong dal dal with a dash of turmeric. Temper with ghee. Do not add boiled potatoes as potatoes produce gas.

Quinoa khichdi - Add variety to your moong dal khichdis by opting for dish made out of one cup of boiled quinoa and one cup of moong dal with turmeric. As a side, you can have yoghurt tempered with curry leaf.

Ragi khichdi - Eat this as your stomach gets better. Boil one cup of ragi and one cup of moong dal with turmeric and have a watery khichdi. As a side, you can have buttermilk tempered with curry leaf.

