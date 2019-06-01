‘My fitness mantra? Stay happy and stay active,’ says Tapsee Pannu

The Delhi actor started out modelling and made her acting debut with Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, in 2010. She ventured into Bollywood in 2013, with a remake of Chashme Baddoor. But it was Pink (2016) that got people talking about her. What’s her secret to staying fit? Stay happy and stay active, says the 32-year-old. Excerpts...

It’s always nice to choose a fitness routine that you like, for example if I don’t got to gym, I go dancing, or play badminton or squash. That way I ensure there’s no boredom with the routine.

Along with that, to increase my metabolism, I eat food that is digested quickly and I eat every two hours, to keep my digestive system stimulated.

You really need to eat fresh cooked food for that, and in controlled quantities.

It’s very easy to keep to my workout routine when I travel, because I do functional training. So I just carry a mat and do some body weight exercises and voila, done!

Because my shoot locations vary, I look for seasonal vegetables and fruits, and local produce. That’s one way to ensure that what you’re eating is fresh.

Otherwise, I snack on roasted pine seeds and sunflower seeds, which are extremely tasty and healthy at the same time.

Though I try to avoid fried foods and artificial sugars as well as foods that create acid in my body, my guilty pleasure is cake!

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 15:15 IST