e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Sushmita Sen is ‘unshakeable’ at 45 and this video from her ‘birthday tradition’ is proof | Watch

Sushmita Sen is ‘unshakeable’ at 45 and this video from her ‘birthday tradition’ is proof | Watch

Sushmita Sen rings in her 45th birthday with an intense core strengthening workout and we, along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are awestruck| Check video inside

fitness Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 18:56 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sushmita Sen is ‘unshakeable’ at 45 and this video from her ‘birthday tradition’ is proof
Sushmita Sen is ‘unshakeable’ at 45 and this video from her ‘birthday tradition’ is proof(Instagram/sushmitasen47)
         

“What is this behaviour, Sushmita?” is our first awestruck reaction after picking up our jaws from the floor that had instantly dropped on seeing the former Miss Universe’s “birthday tradition” workout video. Turning 45 years old, Sushmita Sen looked as young, energetic and physically “unshakeable” as when she debuted in Bollywood with the film Biwi No. 1.

While we ponder on her age-defying mantra, the diva gave fans a glimpse of her intense core strengthening workout which was enough to leave the Internet speechless and awestruck. Donning all-black athleisure wear and hair pulled back in a high ponytail to keep it off her face during the rigorous exercise session, Sushmita was seen working out with gymnastic rings and balancing herself on them with her head downwards and feet up in the air for good 45 seconds.

She shared in the caption, “I AM a proud 45!!! #birthdaytradition #corestrength #corebeliefs #holdingpower #unshakeable (sic).” Acknowledging her 5.6 million fan following on the photo-sharing app, the actor gushed, “You guys have been one of my greatest source of emotional strength for over 2 & a half decades and counting...reminding me often, HOW big a blessing life is & just how endless are its potential!! I want you to always remember, your unconditional love & kindness enriches my life & empowers me to be a better person!! Keep spreading the goodness...me & this world needs people like you!!! #salute #respect #love #gratitude #yourstruly #duggadugga I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! (sic).”

 

Bollywood actor and a fitness freak herself, Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented, “You go girl Happpyyy birthday my tigress @sushmitasen47 (sic).”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s comment on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram video
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s comment on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram video ( Instagram/sushmitasen47 )

Gymnastic rings are one of the most effective bodyweight training tools for fitness enthusiasts looking to develop a strong and muscular upper body. While they also allow one to do pull ups, dips, push ups and various other exercises, intense core and shoulder strength too can be achieved easily by setting the rings higher.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In