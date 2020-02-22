e-paper
Home / Football / 10-yr-old Man Utd fan writes asking Liverpool to lose, Klopp gives him heartwarming reply

football Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:50 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Jurgen Klopp sends reply 10-year-old Man Utd fan.
Jurgen Klopp sends reply 10-year-old Man Utd fan.(Reuters/Twitter)
         

A young Manchester United fan has been left shocked after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp replied to his letter asking his team to lose.

In his letter to Klopp, 10-year-old Daragh Curley asked the 52-year-old German coach to engineer a few Liverpool defeats so they would not win the Premier League this season.

“If you win nine more games, then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad,” Daragh wrote in his letter according to The Guardian.

“So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again.”

The Liverpool manager replied back to Daragh and said: “Unfortunately, on this occasion I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway.

“As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down.”

“Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football,” he went on.

“The problem is when you are 10 years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn’t the case.”

Liverpool are currently placed at the top of the Premier League standings with 76 points and are 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Manchester United stand at the seventh spot with 38 points.

