e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / AC Milan’s Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic test positive for COVID-19

AC Milan’s Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic test positive for COVID-19

“The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home where a second control swab was taken today. The health authorities were promptly informed,” a club statement read.

football Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
ROME
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 23, 2020 AC Milan's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 23, 2020 AC Milan's Ante Rebic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

AC Milan have announced that Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wednesday’s Serie A game against Juventus. The two players, who featured in Sunday’s 2-0 league win away to Benevento, underwent molecular swab tests on Tuesday before the home clash with the Italian champions.

“The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home where a second control swab was taken today. The health authorities were promptly informed,” a club statement read.

“All team members were subjected to a further test today with negative results.”

Serie A leaders AC Milan, who remain unbeaten thi s season, will also be without suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali and injured players Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Matteo Gabbia.

Juventus wing-backs Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro also tested positive for COVID-19 before the game, where Andrea Pirlo’s side will look to reduce a 10-point gap to Milan.

tags
top news
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
Covid-19: Timeline of events that led to China blocking WHO’s team
Covid-19: Timeline of events that led to China blocking WHO’s team
Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India this year. Here’s full list
Ducati to launch 12 motorcycles in India this year. Here’s full list
About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
About 75 mn elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Govt survey
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In