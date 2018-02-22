Alan Pardew confirms Jonny Evans remains West Brom captain

Alan Pardew will not strip Jonny Evans of the West Brom captaincy despite the Northern Ireland international’s role in a training camp incident.

Evans and three team-mates - Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill - admitted to a “curfew breach” while the club were away in Spain.

A UK newspaper reported the quartet stole a taxi after a late-night outing to a fast food restaurant, with the players involved issuing an apology.

Barry and Evans were both named in the West Brom team for a 2-1 FA Cup home defeat to Southampton on Saturday, but Evans’ fellow defender Gareth McAuley wore the armband.

Evans will return as captain for Saturday’s crunch Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town, however, Pardew told reporters.

“They’ve been disciplined by the club. We move on,” Pardew said at a pre-match news conference on Thursday.

“The only way we can get ourselves out of the spotlight is to win games.”

AP: "I promise our fans this. We aren’t going to settle for a draw anywhere, even against the top teams."#WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 22, 2018

Livermore was the only one of the four players involved in the training camp incident to miss the Southampton game, but Pardew confirmed he is fit to face the Terriers.

“I’m convinced we have the ability,” Pardew said, with WBA bottom of the Premier League and seven points adrift of 17th-placed Huddersfield Town.

“We still have some big players to come back in Nacer Chadli and James Morrison. Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs are available. Daniel Sturridge will miss the game.

“Our desire levels are strong and the group have come together. If you look at our games, they’ve been so tight and we’ve drawn plenty. We need to turn draws into the five or six wins we will need. We know how important Saturday’s game is.

“Our focus this week is winning the game. It’s a massive game. Huddersfield have improved recently and got a couple of good results. We need to show pride on Saturday.”