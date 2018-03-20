‘Alvaro Morata must earn FIFA World Cup spot’

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui insisted Alvaro Morata can still make his World Cup squad despite the forward being left out for upcoming friendlies.

The Chelsea forward was not included in the squad for matches against Germany and Argentina on March 23 and 27 respectively.

But with the World Cup still three months away, Lopetegui said Morata could still work his way back into his plans – by showing his best form for Chelsea.

“Of course Morata has a lot of possibilities to go to the World Cup and he knows it,” he told El Partidazo de COPE on Monday.

“He has to show these months the player he is inside.”

Morata has scored just 13 goals in 39 games for Chelsea this season, with his campaign hampered by injuries.