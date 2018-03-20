Andres Iniesta better than last year, says Spain coach Julen Lopetegui

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta is in better form than last year and will again play a key role for Spain, according to coach Julen Lopetegui.

The 33-year-old is enjoying another fine campaign for Barca, although his future with the La Liga giants is uncertain.

However, Lopetegui has no doubt about Iniesta’s role with the national team and he believes a greater run of games has the midfielder in even better form.

“He’s better than last year, with more continuity,” he told El Partidazo de COPE on Monday.

“I see him great. He will be with us and he will be willing and committed, like every time he comes with the national team.”

Lopetegui also played down injury concerns over Iniesta’s team-mate Gerard Pique.

“He has a good knee. He only has an overload,” he said. “We will have to take care of him a bit in training so he is good against Germany.”

Spain face Germany on Friday before taking on Argentina four days later.