Home / Football / Arsenal’s Arteta not worried about his job despite another defeat

Arsenal’s Arteta not worried about his job despite another defeat

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal coach a year to the day on Sunday when the club were sitting eighth, but Arteta said he was focused on the team’s future, not his own.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 29, 2020. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before the match Pool via REUTERS/John Walton
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 29, 2020. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before the match Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Arsenal’s fifth Premier League defeat of the season dropped them to 14th on Sunday but manager Mikel Arteta said he is not worried about losing his job despite the club’s awful start. Goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, a result that left Arsenal on 13 points, eight behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, after 10 matches.

“It’s something that the day I decided to be a coach I knew that one day I would be sacked or leave the football club but I don’t know when that is going to happen,” Arteta told reporters.

“In this profession, I know it will happen but I never worry about it.

“My only concern is to get the best out of the players and give the best possible service to the club.”

Arsenal have lost their last three home league games and are mired in their worst start to a season since 1981-82.

Only two of their 13 shots were on target on Sunday and Gabriel’s first-half equaliser was their 10th league goal of the season -- just one more than 19th placed Fulham.

“We can beat anybody but we can lose as well because the margins are so minimal,” Arteta said.

“We want to start to score more goals, obviously. The mountain is a big one to climb.”

