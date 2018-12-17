Atletico Madrid confirm thigh strain for defender Filipe Luis

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has suffered a minor thigh strain, the club announced on Monday.

Filipe had to come off in the 60th minute of Atletico’s 3-2 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday although no timescale has been given for his return.

Atletico play Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday before the two-week winter break.

“Filipe Luis underwent an MRI scan on Monday morning which revealed a Grade 1 injury to the muscle in his right thigh,” a club statement said.

Filipe’s absence continues a recent spate of defensive injuries for Atletico, who are already without Lucas Hernandez and Jose Gimenez.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 23:32 IST