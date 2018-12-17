Atletico Madrid confirm thigh strain for defender Filipe Luis
Filipe had to come off in the 60th minute of Atletico's 3-2 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday although no timescale has been given for his return.
Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has suffered a minor thigh strain, the club announced on Monday.
Atletico play Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday before the two-week winter break.
“Filipe Luis underwent an MRI scan on Monday morning which revealed a Grade 1 injury to the muscle in his right thigh,” a club statement said.
Filipe’s absence continues a recent spate of defensive injuries for Atletico, who are already without Lucas Hernandez and Jose Gimenez.
