e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Champions League: Gareth Bale left out of Real Madrid squad to face Man City

Champions League: Gareth Bale left out of Real Madrid squad to face Man City

Bale, who has scored over 100 goals for the Spanish side since his record-breaking move in 2013, has endured his worst season at the club with only three goals in all competitions.

football Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 22, 2019 Real Madrid's Gareth Bale REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 22, 2019 Real Madrid's Gareth Bale REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been left out of their 24-man Champions League squad for Friday’s last-16 tie at Manchester City, casting doubt on his future at the club. Bale, 31, last played for Real in June when they beat Mallorca 2-0 and did not feature in their final seven league matches as they pipped Barcelona to the La Liga title while he watched on from the bench.

Bale, who has scored over 100 goals for the Spanish side since his record-breaking move in 2013, has endured his worst season at the club with only three goals in all competitions.

The Welshman has a contract until 2022 and was set to make a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League last year before the transfer was scuttled when Real made a last-minute decision to insist on a transfer fee rather than terminate his contract.

Bale has since divided opinion among the club’s fanbase with some supporters frustrated by a perceived lack of commitment from the Welshman.

His poor injury record has not helped his cause while his agent says he will not leave the club despite falling down the pecking order in Zidane’s team.

Midfielder James Rodriguez has not been called up either by Zidane while forward Mariano Diaz will miss the trip after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Real skipper Sergio Ramos is ineligible after he was sent off in the 2-1 loss in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu but the club confirmed the defender would still travel with the squad.

tags
top news
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In