Home / Football / Barca’s Pjanic perplexed about sparse playing time

Barca’s Pjanic perplexed about sparse playing time

football Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:47 IST
Reuters
BARCELONA
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Ferencvaros v FC Barcelona - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - December 2, 2020 Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Ferencvaros v FC Barcelona - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - December 2, 2020 Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has expressed his anger at not playing more often for the Catalan side ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash at home to his former club Juventus. Pjanic switched from the Italian champions to Barca last June for 60 million euros ($72.80 million) in a deal which saw Brazilian midfielder Arthur go the other way for 72 million.

“I should have played more and I want to. Honestly, I don’t understand why I have not,” the 30-year-old told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday.

“I want to play much more. I know I can give a lot more, and I have done well every time the coach has called on me. I don’t know what else I can do. I’m training well and I’m prepared to play more.”

The Bosnian’s arrival at the Nou Camp was disrupted by him testing positive for COVID-19 in August and Pjanic has only started one out of 10 La Liga games, making five appearances from the bench.

He has started every Champions League game but said he was not happy with his situation at Barca, who have made the worst start to a league season since the 1987/88 campaign.

“I cannot be satisfied and I’m not. I’ve never accepted the idea of not playing and I’m not going to now. It’s a very delicate situation and I don’t like it,” he added.

Pjanic made 108 starts in four seasons with Juve, winning the Serie A title each time.

Barca lead Group G with 15 points from five matches, while the Italians, who have also already qualified for the last 16, are second on 12.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

