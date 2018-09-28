Barcelona beat Mohun Bagan 6-0 in Legends football match

The Barcelona Legends defeated a team of former Mohun Bagan players 6-0 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Javier Saviola opened the scoring in the seventh minute, Roger Garcia, who debuted as a legend , made it 2-0 in the 29th, Pedro Landi converted a penalty in the 43rd minute, Finnish great and former Liverpool and Fulham player Jari Litmanen netted two goals in the 63rd and 86th minutes before Jofre Mateu,who has played for ATK and FC Goa in the ISL, completed the tally in the first minute of second half stoppage time.

Watched by around 25,000 who kept chanting ‘Mohun Bagan, Mohun Bagan’ even though most of the action was happening in front of the home team’s goal, the visitors showed glimpses of their class even though they have gained in the years.

“The fitness of our players made a massive difference but that is also because they play regularly. I don’t know if the Indian players do that,” said Albert Ferrer, coach of the FC Barcelona legends’ team.

This was Ferrer’s sixth win in nine games in charge.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 23:03 IST