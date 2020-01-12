e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Football / Barcelona lose Luis Suarez for key four months after knee surgery

Barcelona lose Luis Suarez for key four months after knee surgery

The loss of Suarez will be offset somewhat by the fact Barcelona signed France ace Antoine Griezmann last summer with the World Cup winner starting to find form with the Catalan club.

football Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:43 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
File photo of Luis Suarez.
File photo of Luis Suarez.(REUTERS)
         

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will be out of action for four months after keyhole surgery on his injured right knee, the Spanish champions announced on Sunday. The 32-year-old centre-forward has scored 14 goals from 23 appearances for Barcelona this season, with the club sitting atop the Spanish league and facing Napoli in the last-16 of the Champions League. The loss of Suarez will be offset somewhat by the fact Barcelona signed France ace Antoine Griezmann last summer with the World Cup winner starting to find form with the Catalan club.

Barcelona issued a press release saying the surgery on Suarez was for an “injury to the external meniscus of the right knee”. Suaraz has played 276 games for Barcelona since joining in 2014 and has racked up a staggering haul of 191 goals despite playing second fiddle to six time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

It was not a first knee operation for the feared forward who carved out a feisty reputation at both Liverpool and with Uruguay.

Suarez first underwent knee surgery in May 2014, returning in time to score twice against England at the end of June in the World Cup.

Last May, Suarez missed the last two league games and the Spanish cup final, which Barcelona lost to Valencia, so he could have an operation on his right knee and recover in time to play for Uruguay in the Copa America in Brazil.

Suarez played on Thursday as Barcelona lost the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup to Atletico Madrid in Jeddah.

tags
top news
Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops
Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops
‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members
‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members
‘Mamata distancing from Left, Cong to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal’: BJP
‘Mamata distancing from Left, Cong to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal’: BJP
No landing, take off at Delhi airport for about 2 hrs on these 7 days for R-Day
No landing, take off at Delhi airport for about 2 hrs on these 7 days for R-Day
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘Protest all you want...’: Amit Shah challenges Congress, TMC over CAA
‘Protest all you want...’: Amit Shah challenges Congress, TMC over CAA
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News