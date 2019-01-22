Barcelona make surprise Kevin-Prince Boateng signing

Barcelona on Monday announced the surprise loan signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng from Italian side Sassuolo until the end of the season.

The La Liga leaders confirmed the arrival of the German-born former Ghana international in a statement, adding that the club also have an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of 8 million euros ($9 million).

Barcelona have been linked to a host of forwards during the winter transfer window as they seek experienced backup options for Luis Suarez. The club let youngster Munir El Haddadi join Sevilla at the start of the month after he refused the offer of a new contract at the Catalan club.

Moves for Cristhian Stuani of Girona and Los Angeles FC’s Mexican international Carlos Vela were rebuffed, with Boateng emerging as a surprise target earlier on Monday in the Spanish press.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Boateng has operated as a forward for the mid-table Serie A outfit during the first half of this season, scoring four times in 11 starts.

He spent the 2016-17 season in Spain with Canary Islands side Las Palmas, netting 10 goals in 28 La Liga appearances, and will be presented officially at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrival of Boateng, 31, will provide much-needed cover for Luis Suarez up front in Ernesto Valverde’s squad following the departure of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla.

The fiery forward has been a successful stopgap many times before, which Barca boss Ernesto Valverde valued in his decision to bring him in.

“He doesn’t seem to need much time to adapt, he knows his stuff and can start playing straight away,” Valverde.

“He’s comfortable in many positions, as a central striker or playing off another striker, and even deeper too,” Valverde told the club website.

The player himself was upbeat about the move when journalists spoke to him at the airport in Italy.

“Barça, I’m coming! I’m sad to leave Sassuolo but this is a great chance,” Boateng said, according to a SKY Twitter feed.

“But don’t ask me about Real Madrid. I only want to focus on Barcelona and I hope to score at Bernabéu for the next Clásico,” Boateng said.

The player will be presented to press and fans Tuesday at noon on the Camp Nou pitch, the club revealed.

Born in Germany, the half-brother of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng moved back to Serie A last year after helping Eintracht Frankfurt win the German Cup. He has scored five goals in 15 games this season for Sassuolo.

“With experience of playing in four of the biggest leagues in Europe, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga, he is a man who has scored goals wherever he has been,” FC Barcelona said.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Schalke 04 player has previously had a spell in Spain, with Las Palmas in 2016-17.

