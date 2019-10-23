e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez sidelined with ankle ligament injury

The France international went down without a challenge in the 58th minute and had to be helped off the pitch, leaving the stadium on crutches.

football Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:38 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Bayern's Lucas Hernandez lies on the ground.
Bayern's Lucas Hernandez lies on the ground.(AP)
         

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will be sidelined for an unspecified period of time after partially tearing ankle ligaments in their 3-2 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The France international went down without a challenge in the 58th minute and had to be helped off the pitch, leaving the stadium on crutches.

He joined Niklas Suele on the club’s injury list after his fellow defender tore cruciate ligaments on Saturday and will be out for several months.

“Bayern will be without Lucas Hernandez for the coming period,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday. “He sustained a partial tear of a ligament in his right ankle.”

Bayern did not say how long he would be out but his and Suele’s injuries could not have come at a worse time, with Bayern leaking goals this season.

They have conceded two goals in each of their last five games and have dropped to third in the Bundesliga after winning just one of their last three league matches.

There was some good news for the Bavarians, who face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Defensive midfielder Javi Martinez, who was taken off at halftime, was diagnosed with only a small muscle problem while winger Serge Gnabry is nursing a minor knock to his knee.

“Both will train in specific dosages in the coming days,” Bayern said.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:38 IST

tags
top news
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case
CBI books former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat in horse-trading case
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News