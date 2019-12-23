e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Football / Bayern’s Martinez out for at least six weeks with muscle injury

Bayern’s Martinez out for at least six weeks with muscle injury

The 31-year-old Spaniard suffered the injury to his right thigh and had to be substituted before halftime.

football Updated: Dec 23, 2019 14:52 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Munich
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez(REUTERS)
         

Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez faces at least six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury in Saturday’s 2-0 Bundesliga victory over VfL Wolfsburg, interim manager Hansi Flick has said.

The 31-year-old Spaniard suffered the injury to his right thigh and had to be substituted before halftime.

“Javi will be unavailable for at least six weeks, it’s a major muscle injury. It’s very bitter,” Flick told reporters.

Bayern added in a statement on their website that Martinez will miss their Jan. 4-10 training camp in Doha and is a doubt for the clash at Hertha Berlin next month when the Bundesliga restarts following the winter break.

tags
top news
LIVE | JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says thank you
LIVE | JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says thank you
Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games
Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
BJP lawmaker booked after complaint that he forged OBC certificate
BJP lawmaker booked after complaint that he forged OBC certificate
BS 6 fuel may jack up your petrol, diesel bill. Here’s why
BS 6 fuel may jack up your petrol, diesel bill. Here’s why
5 keyboard apps that can enhance your typing experience on Android devices
5 keyboard apps that can enhance your typing experience on Android devices
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News