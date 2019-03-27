Bayern sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid and France defender Lucas Hernandez will join Bayern Munich for 80 million euros ($90m) this summer, the German club announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner will sign a five-year contract starting on July 1, Bayern said in a statement.

The 80 million euro fee makes him the most expensive signing in Bayern’s history, almost doubling the sum paid for Corentin Tolisso.

It also makes Hernandez one of the most expensive defenders in history, and one of the most expensive players ever signed by a German club.

