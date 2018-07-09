Bengaluru FC re-sign former goalkeeper Soram Poirei

Bengaluru FC have signed goalkeeper Soram Anganba Poirei for the upcoming season, the club announced on Monday. He was part of the squad during 2013-15 seasons.

Despite being just 25, Poirei brings in vast experience having being part of the domestic circuit for nine years now.

“It feels great to be back at the club where I made some amazing memories; winning my first I-League title and the Federation Cup. The atmosphere at this club is amazing and everybody is professional in their approach. We have some top players in the squad and it should be a great learning experience once again. It’s going to be a challenging season but I’m looking forward to it,” said Poirei after penning a one-year-deal.

The Imphal-born custodian began his youth career with Pune FC in 2009 and was promoted to the first team as a reserve goalkeeper at the age of 17. After a two-year spell with the side, Poirei moved to Shillong Lajong FC. A string of impressive performances with Lajong saw him being drafted by the national federation into the Indian Arrows side for the 2012-13 season.

A first choice ’keeper for Arrows, Poirei made 18 appearances helping the young team finish 12th, above Air India FC and United Sikkim FC in the I-League. Poirei’s performances under the bar impressed Bengaluru FC who brought him in for their inaugural season in the I-League.

He featured four times in the league for the Blues who romped to the historic I-League title in the 2013-14 season. After being part of the Bengaluru side that won the Federation Cup title and finished runners-up in the league in the 2014-15 season, Poirei moved back to the north-east, this time with Aizawl FC for their first-ever season in the Indian top-flight.

Poirei then joined Delhi Dynamos for 2016 Indian Super League (ISL), making five appearances. He then moved back to Pune, where he began the season as first-choice goalkeeper for DSK Shivajians making a total of seven appearances in the season. At the start of the 2017-18 season, Poirei was signed up by Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan for whom he featured regularly in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division, finishing runners-up in the competition. He was signed by fellow Kolkata side ATK for the latter half of their season where he featured in the final few games of the ISL and the Super Cup.