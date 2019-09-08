Bizarre scenes! Albania players refuse to start game vs France as organisers play Andorra national anthem - WATCH

football

France’s easy win over Albania was marred by controversy after organisers played Andorra’s national anthem for the visiting team leading to chaos in the Euro 2020 qualifier. Albania’s players looked confused as the anthem for Andorra -- France’s next opponents in Paris on Tuesday -- was played inside Stade de France.

There was booing from Albania’s travelling fans as the wrong anthem continued to play. The gaffe did not stop there as the stadium announcer added to the laughable error by apologising “to Armenia’ instead of Albania.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano was consulted by the Albania coaching staff before the right anthem was played and the kick-off eventually took place. France national coach Didier Deschamps even apologised to his counterpart for the error at Stade de France.

Kingsley Coman scored twice for world champions France as they cruised past Albania 4-1 on Saturday and moved back to the top of their group in qualifying for Euro 2020.

