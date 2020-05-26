Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live: Bundesliga football match Live score and updates

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live: As the battle for Bundesliga title for 2019-20 season heats up, the two arch-rivals and title contenders Bayern Munich will and Borussia Dortmund will go head-to-head in what promises to be a cracker of a contest. Dortmund, playing at home conditions, will be coming on the back of two back-to-back wins. If they manage to go past Munich, they will close the gap at the top by just one point - which will further heat up the contest. Bayern will not want to go down and will look to give their all to pull off a win and extend their lead at the top.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich : Live score & updates

21:45 hrs IST 400th appearance for Neuer Neuer makes his 400th Bundesliga appearance. He will hoping to get a clean sheet tonight.





21:43 hrs IST STATS Thomas Mueller starts for Bayern because Sancho is not 100 per cent fit and will start from the bench. Sancho has given 30 assists since 2018-19 season and Thomas Mueller has given 26 assists - more than than any other player in Europe’s Big 5 Leagues, according to Opta Stats.





09:25 hrs: IST Key player for Dortmund Haaland. The youngster is in prime goal-scoring form, he has a knack of spotting chances, and he is a dangerous opposition inside the box.





09:12 hrs IST Bayern Munich Team News Starting XI: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski. Subs: Ulreich, Cuisance, Mai, Perisic, Zirkzee, Martinez, Odriozola, Meier, Hernandez.





09:10 hrs IST Borussia Dortmund Team News Starting XI: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Haaland Subs: Sancho, Gotze, Balerdi, Morey, Can, Witsel, Schmelzer, Reyna.



