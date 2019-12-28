e-paper
Home / Football / Brighton beat Bournemouth to ease relegation fears

Brighton beat Bournemouth to ease relegation fears

Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy scored their first goals for the club as Graham Potter’s men secured just a second win in nine league games to move 13th.

football Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:04 IST
Agence France-Presse
London
Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring their second goal.
Brighton eased fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as a well-deserved 2-0 win over Bournemouth lifted the Seagulls five points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

Bournemouth meanwhile remain precariously placed just two points above the bottom three and could even end the day in the relegation zone if West Ham and Aston Villa win later on Saturday.

Jahanbakhsh has struggled to make an impact on the south coast since a big money move from AZ Alkmaar at the beginning of last season.

However the Iranian was moved to tears when he opened the scoring with his first Premier League goal less than three minutes into his first league start of the season.

Only a marginal offside call after a VAR review denied Dan Burn a second for Brighton early in the second half.

However, Mooy produced a moment of magic to secure the points 11 minutes from time as he controlled the ball on his chest, turned inside his marker and curled the ball into the far corner.

