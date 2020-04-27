e-paper
Home / Football / Can’t terminate contracts prematurely and sign players at same time: FPAI

Can’t terminate contracts prematurely and sign players at same time: FPAI

The FPAI has been getting calls from worried players after their contracts for the season were prematurely terminated.

football Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:37 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
East Bengal players
East Bengal players(Twitter)
         

The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) on Monday said activating a ‘Force Majeure’ and at the same time signing players for next season cannot go hand-in-hand after Quess East Bengal FC prematurely served contract termination notices to its players with effect from April 30.

The FPAI has been getting calls from worried players after their contracts for the season were prematurely terminated.

Most clubs do have standard ‘Force Majeure’ clauses in their player contracts which gives them the right to terminate contracts.

“If you are activating ‘Force Majeure’ clause on one hand and on the other still signing new players, it is not acceptable. We have notice from FIFA regarding ‘Force Majeure’ and it is not 100 percent applicable to the clubs, unless there are certain guidelines which they put down,” FPAI general manager Cyrus Confectioner told IANS on Monday.

“If there are say five months left for the season to finish, like in December it’s still understandable. But to terminate contracts with two months remaining is not done,” he added.

On Saturday, in an email to the players and coaching staff, current investors of East Bengal, Quess Corp said they have activated the ‘Force Majeure’ clause to take this step in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quess, who came on board with East Bengal as an investor in 2018, had earlier stated that it would end its association with the red and gold brigade from May 31.

“We have spoken to players verbally and our advice is to approach us. Send us details of termination of contracts and we will take it up with AIFF (All India Football Federation) if we cannot reach an amicable solution with the club,” Confectioner further said.

“Then there is always FIFA to fall back on. We are with players as we have always been.”

The 2019-20 season of I-League was concluded by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with Mohun Bagan declared as champions as remaining matches could not be completed due to the pandemic.

